NU Skin Enterprises Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NUS

In trading on Monday, shares of NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.65, changing hands as high as $46.76 per share. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.40 per share, with $56.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.69.

