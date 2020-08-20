Nu Skin, AZZ, Regal Beloit and Rexnord highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 20, 2020 – Zacks Equity Research Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS as the Bull of the Day, AZZ Inc. AZZ as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Regal Beloit Corporation RBC and Rexnord Corporation RXN.

Here is a synopsis of all four stocks:

All-time highs are something to rejoice about. What’s not to love about it? Stocks are pushing up to astronomical levels, 401ks and IRAs are bursting at the seams, and the overall feel on Wall Street is as bullish as can be. Don’t get too excited and just start buying everything you can with four letters. Eventually, the optimism is going to subside and the cream will rise to the top.

One way to make sure you’re betting on the right horse is by leaning on the power of the Zacks Rank. Stocks which are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) are backed up with solid earnings trends. By investing in stocks with solid earnings, you can tilt the long-term odds of the market in your favor.

Today’s Bull of the Day is one of these stocks, Nu Skin Enterprises. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank lies in the series of earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last 30 days, five analysts have increased their estimates for the current year while five have also done so for next year. The impact on the Zacks Consensus Estimate has been very bullish. The current year number is up from $2.21 to $3.01, while next year’s number is up from $2.68 to $3.30.

While the stock has come off the lows down near $20 in March, earnings estimates have ticked higher as well. The company has also beat earnings for several quarters in a row, adding to the momentum.

The market has rallied dramatically off the lows. If you saw the headlines today, you’ll see not only the S&P 500 but the NASDAQ Composite are both at all-time highs. That means the broad market is rewarding investors. Eventually, there will be huge swaths of the market that come under pressure. Stocks without earnings to back up their prices will be in trouble. One way to avoid this is to look at stocks with strong Zacks Ranks. Those with weaker ranks have earnings which are moving in the wrong direction, down.

Today’s Bear of the Day is one of these stocks. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) AZZ. AZZ provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies and small independent companies.

The reason for the unfavorable rank is that estimates have come down. Over the last sixty days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has come down from $2.83 to $2.52 while next year’s number is off from $3.38 to $3.30. These negative revisions have not completely eliminated the earnings growth for this year. Now there is a 7% contraction in earnings this year. The good news for long-term investors is that next year, earnings growth is supposed to return. Next year’s number is solid too, at 30.95% EPS growth. That’s on revenue growth of 7.34%.

Investors looking for other stocks within the Manufacturing - Electronics industry have a few options to inspect further. This industry is in the Top 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Both Regal Beloit and Rexnord are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks.

