(NU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) reached $7.14, with a +1.56% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.88% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 500% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.06 billion, indicating a 57.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.21 per share and a revenue of $7.76 billion, representing changes of +425% and +61.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 25.49% upward. Right now, Nu Holdings Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.95 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.49.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.