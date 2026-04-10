NU Maximizes Growth via Product & Client Base Expansion: Here's How

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is expanding its product features across segments globally, enabling it to become a multi-product, multi-segment and multi-country platform. Consistent upgrades, modifications and new launches in its global electronic payments, consumer credit and affluent segments are collectively driving top-line growth, backed by a growing number of new customers.

NU recently evolved Brazil’s instant payment system, Pix, with AI-enabled features and launched instant payments in Colombia in its payment segment. The company also expanded its credit segment’s features by launching new payroll loan modalities in Brazil, the subscription-based credit card in Colombia, and programs like Fresh Start to help engaged customers regain access to credit. NU introduced the Under-18 Credit Card to build financial relationships earlier in customers' lives.

These advancements and new product launches are helping the company gain more market share in countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

In Brazil, the company reached 113 million customers by the end of 2025, with an activity rate of 86%. NU is looking to strengthen its leadership position in this market and boost growth for small businesses. The company also wants to grow its presence in the high-end market through its premium, high-income banking experience, Ultravioleta.

During 2025, NU advanced its banking license process and rolled out NU credit cards to its existing and new customers, helping it reach 14 million customers, while its subscription-based credit card significantly increased approval rates, helping it surpass 4 million customers.

NU’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has gained 45.1% over the past year, significantly outperforming one of its competitors, Banco do Brasil S.A. BDORY, but falling short of another peer, The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS, and the industry. The industry and BNS jumped 56.6% and 58.7%, respectively, while BDORY declined 5.1% over the past year.



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From a valuation standpoint, NU trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45X. It trades higher than Banco do Brasil’s 5.80X, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s 11.34X and the industry’s 10.76X.



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Nu Holdings has a Value Score of C, while BDORY and BNS carry a Value Score of A and C, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has decreased 4.5% and 5%, respectively, over the past month.



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NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.