Nu Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Nu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $225,548, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $961,588.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $14.0 for Nu Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nu Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nu Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $14.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.55 $2.94 $4.19 $12.00 $419.0K 2.2K 1.0K NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.22 $1.14 $1.14 $13.50 $119.3K 29.1K 2.0K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.67 $0.66 $0.67 $13.00 $105.0K 26.9K 2.0K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.25 $3.9 $3.9 $12.00 $78.0K 2.2K 1.2K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.15 $4.05 $4.15 $12.00 $62.2K 2.2K 1.5K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nu Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Nu Holdings Trading volume stands at 58,000,245, with NU's price down by -6.87%, positioned at $12.6. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nu Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $17. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Nu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $19. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Nu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nu Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

