Nu Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $932,903 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $108,600.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $17.0 for Nu Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nu Holdings options trades today is 6309.17 with a total volume of 58,101.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nu Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $17.0 over the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $0.2 $0.18 $0.19 $12.00 $418.0K 22.5K 25.4K NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $17.00 $137.5K 981 601 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $17.00 $87.8K 981 794 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $17.00 $83.2K 981 181 NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $10.00 $82.5K 12.4K 250

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nu Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Nu Holdings With a volume of 9,939,668, the price of NU is up 1.72% at $12.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nu Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.666666666666666.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Nu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $16. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $14. An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nu Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

