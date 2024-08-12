Nu Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Nu Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 70% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $374,482, and 5 are calls, amounting to $171,678.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $16.0 for Nu Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $16.00 $115.5K 1.3K 300 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.75 $3.6 $3.75 $15.00 $94.1K 979 554 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $15.00 $73.2K 979 300 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.27 $0.25 $0.27 $11.00 $53.8K 33.6K 1.9K NU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $0.25 $0.23 $0.24 $15.00 $42.2K 2.4K 165

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Where Is Nu Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 9,492,290, the NU's price is up by 1.29%, now at $12.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Nu Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.666666666666666.

An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $14. An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $13. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Nu Holdings, targeting a price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nu Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

