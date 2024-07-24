Nu Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Nu Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $144,179, and 7 are calls, amounting to $324,387.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $15.0 for Nu Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.38 $0.36 $0.36 $14.00 $74.7K 34.4K 2.1K NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.49 $0.48 $0.49 $12.50 $62.1K 9.9K 1.4K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.65 $0.64 $0.64 $15.00 $48.9K 36.6K 98 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.94 $0.91 $0.94 $13.00 $46.9K 1.3K 499 NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.95 $3.75 $4.48 $10.00 $44.8K 14.3K 100

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Nu Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Nu Holdings Trading volume stands at 15,608,101, with NU's price down by -2.56%, positioned at $12.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. What The Experts Say On Nu Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.625.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Nu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $16. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $15. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $17. An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

