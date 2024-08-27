Nu Holdings Unusual Options Activity For August 27

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Nu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $309,830, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $741,686.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $25.0 for Nu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.2 $12.00 $320.3K 37.7K 2.2K NU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $0.47 $0.45 $0.46 $14.00 $230.0K 1.0K 17.3K NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.08 $1.04 $1.04 $14.00 $208.0K 14.7K 2.0K NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.5 $0.43 $0.49 $25.00 $90.6K 1.9K 1.8K NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $19.00 $53.5K 149 114

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Nu Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Nu Holdings With a volume of 29,754,812, the price of NU is up 0.03% at $14.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Nu Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.375.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Nu Holdings, targeting a price of $15. An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $13. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Nu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $17. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Nu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $16.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nu Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

