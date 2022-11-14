Markets
Nu Holdings Swings To Profit In Q3

November 14, 2022 — 05:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Monday reported third-quarter net income of $7.8 million, compared to net loss of $34.4 million last year.

Adjusted net income was $63.1 million, compared to net loss of $1.2 million a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter surged to $1.31 billion from $480.9 million.

The company said it added 5.1 million customers in the quarter and 22.3 million year-on-year (YoY), reaching a total of 70.4 million customers, up 46% YoY.

Monthly Average Revenue per Active Customer (ARPAC) rose 61% to $7.9.

