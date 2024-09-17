Nu Holdings Stock Surges 79% YTD: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU delivered an impressive performance this year, with its stock surging 78.7% and outperforming the 2% rise of the industry.

NU’s success can be attributed to its strong business model, which features a well-established brand, an efficient cost structure and effective monetization strategies.

As of the latest trading session, the stock closed at $14.89, just shy of its 52-week high of $15.1. It is trading above its 50-day moving average, indicating a bullish sentiment among investors.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In comparison, NU’s peers have not fared as well. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. BSBR has fallen 14.2% and SoFi Technologies SOFI has declined 19% during the same period.

Given the sustained strength of NU shares, investors might be wondering if there is still an opportunity to invest in the stock. Let’s take a closer look.

NU’s Strong Business Model

Nu's ability to attract and retain customers with little investment in marketing is a significant benefit. By focusing on underserved and unserved populations, it is creating a loyal customer base organically, reducing its reliance on costly marketing campaigns. This means more of its revenues can be reinvested in growth rather than spent on acquiring new users.The capital-light and scalable nature of Nu's business model ensures that serving active customers is extremely cost-effective. Lower operational costs mean higher profit margins and better long-term financial health. This scalability also allows Nu to proliferate without needing substantial investments in infrastructure or human resources, enabling Nu Holdings to focus on customer satisfaction and expansion.

NU has a Dominant Presence in Latin America

NU established itself as a formidable and innovative force in Brazil's traditionally slow-moving banking sector. It set itself apart from the entrenched oligopoly of traditional banks by implementing a unique cost structure. Unlike legacy banks that have dominated the market for years, NU employs a digital-first strategy. This approach significantly reduces customer service costs, allowing NU to offer lower prices and fees than its competitors.

Reduced fees and an exceptional digital user experience have led to high customer satisfaction, enhancing NU’s brand reputation among Brazilian consumers. This strong brand image has, in turn, driven word-of-mouth referrals, which have become a major driver of customer acquisition for NU. As a result, the majority of Brazilian adults with bank accounts now consider NU their primary banking institution.

NU’s Expansion Efforts On

NU’s business model, defined by a strong brand, efficient cost structure and evolving monetization strategies, has proven highly effective. It is working to replicate this success in other Latin American markets, including Mexico and Colombia.

The company’s financial results for second-quarter 2024 underscore its growth trajectory, with revenues rising 65% year over year and adjusted net income soaring 214% from the previous year’s levels. During the quarter, NU added 5.7 million customers, bringing its global total to 105 million. The growing trend toward digitization is expected to drive NU’s expansion further.

Despite challenges like foreign exchange risks and intense competition, NU’s future growth prospects remain strong. Key growth drivers include geographic expansion into countries like Argentina, Peru, Chile and Uruguay, as well as enhancing services in existing markets like Mexico and Colombia.

Strong Returns on Capital

Return on equity (ROE), a measure of profitability, reflects how effectively a company uses its shareholders' investments to generate earnings. NU’s trailing 12-month ROE is 27% compared with the industry’s average of 8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NU has also shown strong returns on invested capital (ROIC), with a trailing 12-month ROIC of 11.1%, well above the industry average of 3.8%.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NU’s Promising Top and Bottom-Line Growth

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 41 cents, indicating 70.8% growth from the year-ago level. Earnings in 2025 are expected to increase 51.8% from the prior-year actuals. The company’s sales are expected to increase 48.9% and 34% year over year, respectively, in 2024 and 2025.

High Prospects, But Timing is Key

NU’s effective business model, strong growth prospects and expanding customer base contribute to its potential for continued success. However, given the substantial increase in the stock’s price year to date, there is a possibility that the stock could experience a correction. Timing the market is crucial, and potential investors might benefit from waiting for a potential dip before buying.

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.