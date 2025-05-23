Is Nu Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

Most U.S. investors don't know about Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). Yet this fintech company is backed by some of the best investors in the world, like Sequoia Capital. Even after the 18% rise in value this year, it's easy to see how much more upside potential is possible in the years to come.

If you're looking for an undervalued growth stock to buy and hold for years, or even decades, you will want to get familiar with Nu and its impressive business model.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Nu Holdings is a growth machine

Since launching in 2013, Nu has gone from a small fintech start-up into a large and mature financial services company. During the past decade alone, the company has gone from a few million customers to more than 100 million. Why haven't most people heard of Nu? It operates in just three countries: Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil, where it's based. But within these countries, Nu is wildly popular, especially in Brazil, which is its most mature market. More than half of all adults there are Nu customers.

What made Nu's rapid growth and adoption possible?

While working at Sequoia Capital, Nu's founder, David Velez, was sent to Latin America to search for investment opportunities. During that search, he realized that Latin America's banking industry was consolidated, stodgy, and lacking innovation. Customers there were still paying high fees for simple services like bank accounts and debit cards. Velez left Sequoia to start Nu, a digital-only bank that offered innovative financial services directly to customers by using a smartphone. The result was lower fees and more access to customers, with rapid adoption potential for Nu's products.

Nu has already tapped the most attractive markets in Latin America, and its penetration in places like Brazil likely presents much less room for growth than in the past. But it's still early innings in new markets like Mexico and Colombia. The rest of Latin America, meanwhile, holds plenty of long-term promise, given that the region is home to more than 650 million people. Why, then, are the shares so cheap, trading at just 21 times forward earnings, cheaper than the S&P 500 overall?

This fintech stock is surprisingly cheap

The S&P 500 trades at roughly 22 times forward earnings. Yet Nu's revenue is growing by more than 70% annually, with profit margins that are still scaling higher after turning positive in 2023.

Why are Nu shares so cheap? There are a few reasons.

Number one, most American investors still haven't heard of the stock, limiting its potential buyer base. Second, it's not clear how much longer Nu can maintain its high sales growth rates, given saturation in the biggest markets. Finally, Nu's profit margins may come under attack with more competition. Nu had the market largely to itself during the past decade. But competition is heating up, potentially forcing Nu to spend more on customer acquisition or lower its fees for existing customers to retain them.

Even with these risks, Nu stock looks too cheap to pass up. Yes, sales growth may slow, but there are still many years of double-digit percentage growth ahead. While profit may be pressured in the long term, the fact that the company only recently achieved profitability means that we still may not have seen how these profits scale. American fintech peers like PayPal and Block have profit margins in the teens. However, the American market is perhaps a decade ahead of Latin America's.

In summary, the risks for Nu are real. But they are all long-term risks -- think the next decade and beyond. At such a cheap valuation, Nu is still an exciting buy at today's levels.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nu Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Nu Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nu Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $644,254!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $807,814!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 169% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short June 2025 $77.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.