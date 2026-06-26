Nu Holdings' Rising ARPAC Shows Monetization Strength is Deepening

Nu Holdings NU appears to be extracting more value from its growing customer base, and that is a meaningful positive for the stock. One metric that stands out is ARPAC, or average revenue per active customer, which has shown a strong and consistent upward trajectory over the past several years. Based on the chart, ARPAC rose from $7 in the first quarter of 2022 to $16 in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting a powerful monetization trend across the platform.

This matters because it suggests NU is not relying only on customer growth to drive revenue. Instead, the company is becoming increasingly effective at deepening relationships with existing users and encouraging them to adopt more products and services over time. A rising ARPAC usually reflects stronger engagement, better cross-selling, improved product mix and a customer base that is trusting the platform with a larger share of its financial activity.

The pace of improvement is also notable. The chart points to a 24% FX-neutral ARPAC CAGR, which indicates that this is not just a currency-driven benefit but a genuine sign of operating momentum. In other words, Nu is generating more revenue per customer even after adjusting for foreign exchange fluctuations, making the growth look more durable and fundamentally driven.

For investors, this trend reinforces the view that NU’s business model has meaningful scalability. As the company expands its ecosystem across banking, lending, payments, and other financial offerings, higher revenue per customer can support stronger top-line growth and improve long-term profitability potential. If Nu Holdings can keep lifting monetization without sacrificing customer engagement, ARPAC could remain one of the clearest signals of the company’s underlying strength.

Peer Comparison

While Nu Holdings continues to surge ahead in Latin America, U.S.-based peers like SoFi Technologies SOFI and Block XYZ are taking different routes to growth. SoFi is focusing on deepening customer relationships through bundled financial services like lending, investing and banking. Its strategy seems to emphasize lifetime value over rapid user expansion. Meanwhile, Block is sharpening its dual ecosystem approach, serving both individual users through Cash App and small businesses via Square.

While both SoFi and Block are evolving steadily, NU’s pace and scale of customer acquisition in emerging markets underscore a distinct momentum that sets it apart in the global fintech landscape.

NU’s Price Performance, Valuation, Estimates

The stock has declined 26% year to date against the industry’s 11% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, which is well above the industry’s 11.01. It carries a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s 2026 earnings has declined over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.