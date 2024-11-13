Nu Holdings Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Expansion

Nu Holdings (NU) has released an update.

Nu Holdings Ltd., a leading digital banking platform, reported a significant 56% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching a record $2.9 billion for Q3’24, alongside a customer base surge to 110 million. The company saw a robust net income growth to $553.4 million, and its deposits expanded 60% YoY to $28.3 billion, highlighting Nu’s strong financial performance and continued expansion in Latin America, particularly Brazil and Mexico.

