Nu Holdings Reports Robust Financial Growth in 2024

Nu Holdings Ltd. has shown a significant increase in financial performance with total revenue for the nine-month period ending September 2024 reaching $8.5 billion, up from $5.6 billion in the same period last year. The company’s gross profit also rose to $3.9 billion, driven by higher interest income and gains from financial instruments. Despite increased operating expenses, the profit before income taxes nearly doubled, reflecting strong financial growth.

