Nu Holdings price target raised to $18 from $16 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman raised the firm’s price target on Nu Holdings (NU) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said the quarter led with continued strong consumer loan originations, but overall credit card IEP held steady, driven by an intentional decision to better fine-tune the risk/reward profile of the popular PIX financing product.

