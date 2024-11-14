News & Insights

Stocks

Nu Holdings price target raised to $18 from $16 at Susquehanna

November 14, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman raised the firm’s price target on Nu Holdings (NU) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said the quarter led with continued strong consumer loan originations, but overall credit card IEP held steady, driven by an intentional decision to better fine-tune the risk/reward profile of the popular PIX financing product.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.