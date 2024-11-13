Nu Holdings options imply 7.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Nu Holdings (NU) is 1.7x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.6%, or $1.20, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.7%.

