Nu Holdings options imply 7.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Nu Holdings (NU) is 1.7x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.6%, or $1.20, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.7%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NU:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 13, 2024
- Nu Holdings Reaches 100 Million Customers in Brazil
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 11 – November 15, 2024
- NU Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Nu Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.