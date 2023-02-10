Nu Holdings' (NU) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 14, after the bell. The company’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.38 billion, indicating growth of 5.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from customer additions, product upsells, as well as cross sell, higher purchase volumes, and an average revenue per active customer expansion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of a penny per share. The company reported earnings of a penny per share in the previous quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Nu Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Nu Holdings Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Accenture plc ACN has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2% on average.

Avis Budget Group CAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled to be released on Feb 13, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85 has been revised upward by 1.6% in the past 30 days. CAR has an average surprise rate of 67.2% for the previous four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.