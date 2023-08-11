Nu Holdings (NU) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 15, after the bell.

The company posted an earnings surprise of 33.3% in the first quarter of 2023.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.75 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 51.4%. The top line is likely to have benefited from customer additions, higher purchase volumes, and an average revenue per active customer expansion.

The bottom line in the quarter is expected to have been positively impacted by operating efficiency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 4 cents and has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Nu Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -25.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

OMC’s earnings of $1.81 per share beat the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion lagged the consensus estimate by 0.3% but increased 1.2% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.71 per share, beating the consensus mark by 2.4% but declining 18.2% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.4% but matched the year-ago figure on a reported basis.

Interpublic’s IPG second-quarter 2023 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

IPG’s adjusted earnings came in at 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.3% but declining 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.33 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2.9% and decreased 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.67 billion decreased 2.6% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

