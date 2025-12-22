Nu Holdings (MUN:M1Z) Price Target Increased by 17.24% to 16.56

The average one-year price target for Nu Holdings (MUN:M1Z) has been revised to 16,56 € / share. This is an increase of 17.24% from the prior estimate of 14,12 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10,77 € to a high of 19,75 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from the latest reported closing price of 14,01 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M1Z is 1.10%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 3,261,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 251,460K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260,982K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 184,607K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194,881K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 93,387K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,440K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 88.95% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 74,479K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,819K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 69,087K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.