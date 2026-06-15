Nu Holdings' Massive Brazil Opportunity Continues to Fuel Growth

Nu Holdings NU continues to benefit from one of the most compelling growth opportunities in Latin American banking: its enormous ability to capture additional market share in Brazil’s financial services market.

The company has now surpassed 115 million customers in Brazil, making it the largest private financial institution in the country. Even more impressive, activity rates continue to expand, with active customers approaching the 100 million mark. Despite this scale, NU estimates that it currently captures only about 7% of Brazil’s addressable profit pool, which exceeds $100 billion in annual gross profit. That figure highlights how much room remains for the company to deepen customer relationships and expand across core banking products.

The strength of NU’s operating model is also becoming increasingly evident outside Brazil. In Mexico, the company has surpassed 15 million customers and has already become the third-largest financial institution in the market. The same playbook that proved successful in Brazil appears to be gaining traction, with customer growth accelerating, monetization improving, operational efficiency strengthening, and the business reaching break-even during the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, Colombia continues to provide another avenue for expansion, with Nu Holdings approaching 5 million customers and steadily building its presence in the market.

For investors, the key takeaway remains the same: NU’s growth story is still largely driven by its ability to capture a larger share of massive underpenetrated banking markets. With only a small fraction of Brazil’s profit pool currently captured and successful expansion underway in Mexico and Colombia, the company appears to have a substantial runway for continued growth.

Peer Comparison

While Nu Holdings continues to surge ahead in Latin America, U.S.-based peers like SoFi Technologies SOFI and Block XYZ are taking different routes to growth. SoFi is focusing on deepening customer relationships through bundled financial services like lending, investing and banking. Its strategy seems to emphasize lifetime value over rapid user expansion. Meanwhile, Block is sharpening its dual ecosystem approach, serving both individual users through Cash App and small businesses via Square.

While both SoFi and Block are evolving steadily, NU’s pace and scale of customer acquisition in emerging markets underscore a distinct momentum that sets it apart in the global fintech landscape.

NU’s Price Performance, Valuation, Estimates

The stock has declined 27% year to date against the industry’s 9% rise.

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From a valuation standpoint, NU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, which is well above the industry’s 10.86. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s 2026 earnings has stayed unchanged over the past 30 days.

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NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.