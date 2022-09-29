Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nu Holdings Ltd.'s (NYSE:NU) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. With the latest financial year loss of US$165m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$175m, the US$22b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Nu Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 11 of the American Banks analysts is that Nu Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$252m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NYSE:NU Earnings Per Share Growth September 29th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Nu Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Nu Holdings to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Nu Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Nu Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Nu Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Nu Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.