Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $7.86, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nu Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, up 51.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $7.5 billion, which would represent changes of +325% and +56.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.7% higher. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.64, so we one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

