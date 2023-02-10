Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $4.74, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2023.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.58.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.