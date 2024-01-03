Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $8.09, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 166.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.39 billion, showing a 64.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.84% higher within the past month. At present, Nu Holdings Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.43, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

