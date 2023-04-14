Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $4.66, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Nu Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.51 billion, up 72.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +250% and +48.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.12, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

