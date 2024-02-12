Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) standing at $9.88, reflecting a -0.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 7.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 22, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.09, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.39 billion, showing a 64.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.47 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

