Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $5.18, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.07% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nu Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 15, 2023. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion, up 75.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +250% and +48.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.75.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

