Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ended the recent trading session at $11.82, demonstrating a -1.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.81% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.09, indicating a 125% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.51 billion, showing a 55.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $11.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.5% and +39.97%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.31, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

