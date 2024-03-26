Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the latest trading day at $12.23, indicating a +0.49% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Nu Holdings Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.09, signifying a 125% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.51 billion, indicating a 55.19% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $11.24 billion, demonstrating changes of +62.5% and +39.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nu Holdings Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.26, so one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

