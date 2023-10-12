Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) reached $7.79, with a -0.64% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.84% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 500% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.06 billion, indicating a 57.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.21 per share and a revenue of $7.76 billion, signifying shifts of +425% and +61.93%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.28% higher. Right now, Nu Holdings Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.47.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

