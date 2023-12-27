Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the latest trading day at $8.33, indicating a +0.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 6.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.08, showcasing a 166.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.39 billion, up 64.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.22 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +450% and +67.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.73. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.47 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

