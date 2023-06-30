Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $7.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Nu Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, up 49.12% from the prior-year quarter.

NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $7.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +325% and +56.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.28% higher within the past month. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.74 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.45.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

