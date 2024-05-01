Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) standing at $10.88, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 8.43% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 6.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.51 billion, up 55.19% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $11.39 billion, indicating changes of +62.5% and +41.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Nu Holdings Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.65.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

