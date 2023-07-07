Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $7.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.5% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Nu Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 51.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $7.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +325% and +56.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.7% higher. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.82.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

