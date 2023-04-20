Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $4.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nu Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, up 75.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +250% and +48.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.33.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.