Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $4.56, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 12.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nu Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +140.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 55.56% lower. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 338.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.61, so we one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



