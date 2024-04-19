Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) standing at $10.48, reflecting a -1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 6.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.51 billion, up 55.19% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $11.24 billion, representing changes of +62.5% and +39.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Nu Holdings Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.25, so one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that NU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

