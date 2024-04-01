Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $11.82, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.

The company's stock has climbed by 5.86% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Nu Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 125%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.51 billion, indicating a 55.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $11.24 billion, signifying shifts of +62.5% and +39.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Nu Holdings Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.88.

We can additionally observe that NU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

