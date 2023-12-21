Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) standing at $8.23, reflecting a +1.6% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

The company's stock has by 0% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 166.67% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.39 billion, indicating a 64.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.22 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, indicating changes of +450% and +67.23%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Nu Holdings Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.87.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

