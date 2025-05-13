Nu Holdings Ltd. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $557.21 million, or $0.1139 per share. This compares with $378.81 million, or $0.0775 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $3.247 billion from $2.735 billion last year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

