Nu Holdings Ltd. Profit Rises In Q1

May 13, 2025 — 05:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $557.21 million, or $0.1139 per share. This compares with $378.81 million, or $0.0775 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $3.247 billion from $2.735 billion last year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $557.21 Mln. vs. $378.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.1139 vs. $0.0775 last year. -Revenue: $3.247 Bln vs. $2.735 Bln last year.

