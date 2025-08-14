Nu Holdings Ltd. Profit Climbs In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $636.84 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $487.27 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.7% to $3.668 billion from $2.849 billion last year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

