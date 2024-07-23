Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ending at $12.87, denoting a -0.92% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 9.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nu Holdings Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.9 billion, showing a 55.35% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $12.25 billion, indicating changes of +70.83% and +52.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.61% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Nu Holdings Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.48, so one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. NU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.