Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) reached $14.11, with a -0.49% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 6.34% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 13, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 42.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.01 billion, indicating a 40.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $11.96 billion, indicating changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.89.

We can also see that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.