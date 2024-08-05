Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -1.92%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $10.71, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 13, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.9 billion, up 55.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $12.26 billion, which would represent changes of +70.83% and +52.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nu Holdings Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.63 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.22, so one might conclude that Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NU's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

