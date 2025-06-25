Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) was down 1.49% at $13.23. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The company's stock has climbed by 12.48% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nu Holdings Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 14, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.57 billion, indicating a 25.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $14.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +28.48%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.62% decrease. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.86, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Foreign industry stood at 0.99 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.