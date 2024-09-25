Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $14.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 13, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 42.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.01 billion, showing a 40.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $11.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.86% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.1. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.3 for its industry.

One should further note that NU currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.