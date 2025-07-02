Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $13.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.76% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 14, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.12, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.57 billion, up 25.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $14.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20% and +28.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.24% upward. Right now, Nu Holdings Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.91, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NU's PEG ratio is currently 0.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Banks - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.99.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

