Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $15.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.42%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 7.74% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.15, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.87 billion, indicating a 31.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $14.95 billion, indicating changes of +24.44% and +29.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. At present, Nu Holdings Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.92.

It's also important to note that NU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.02.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

