Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $14.80, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 6.45% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 13, 2024. On that day, Nu Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion, up 40.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $11.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.83% and +48.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.2% decrease. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.79, which means Nu Holdings Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

